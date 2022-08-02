Dodgers rock Logan Webb early in series-opening loss

What we learned from Webb’s rough outing in loss to Dodgers originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

SAN FRANCISCO — If the players hoped to send a message to management on the night before the trade deadline … well, they did.

With co-ace Logan Webb on the mound, the Giants lost 8-2 to the Dodgers on their last night before the deadline. They are 3-12 since the All-Star break, with five of those losses coming to the Dodgers.

Unlike in the last series between the teams, the Giants did finally hold a lead through the end of an inning. But that didn’t last long. They struck first but Max Muncy hit a two-run shot in the second inning and the Dodgers never looked back.

The loss dropped the Giants back under .500. At 51-52, they are 4 1/2 games out of the third Wild Card spot in the National League, a situation that will make for a nervous night for players who have seen their names in trade rumors in recent weeks.

Here are three things to know from the action on the field:

Making New Friends?

Wilmer Flores has one of the most famous trade deadline moments in recent MLB history. He teared up on the field when he thought he had been traded from the Mets to the Brewers way back in 2015, a moment that further endeared him to Mets fans.

Now 30 and on his third team, Flores is having perhaps his best season, and he could be an intriguing piece for contenders ahead of the deadline.

Flores hit a loud solo shot in the fifth, his 16th of the year. He has been the Giants’ best and most consistent position player, and he’s just two homers and three RBI from his previous career highs.

One To Forget

Webb has had good success in his career against the Dodgers and he has been pretty much automatic at home the last couple of years, but Monday ended up being one of his worst nights at Oracle Park. Webb was charged with six earned runs, his most in a home start.

Webb allowed eight hits, walked one and struck out just a pair, and his stuff wasn’t nearly as sharp as it has been in recent weeks. The six runs on his line were a season-high.

Hometown Hornet

Dodgers rookie outfielder James Outman is from Redwood City and went to Sacramento State, and he had about two dozen family members and friends at Oracle Park for his second big league game. They were heard from early and often.

Outman, who homered over the weekend in his big league debut, hit a single to left in the third inning and a small group behind the visiting dugout went nuts. In the sixth, he faced former Sac State teammate Sam Long and drew a walk. He added a double in the top of the ninth, giving him five hits through two big league games.

