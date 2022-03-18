Dodgers re-signing left-handed pitcher Danny Duffy

The Dodgers are re-signing left-handed pitcher Danny Duffy, according to a person with knowledge of the situation.

The deal, which is pending a physical and reportedly for one year with a club option for a second season in 2023, comes after Duffy, 33, was acquired by the Dodgers in a trade last season but never appeared in a game for them.

The Dodgers got Duffy last year in a deadline deal with the Kansas City Royals, expecting him to return from a flexor strain in time for their postseason push.

However, Duffy never made another outing, as he suffered a setback in September and was shut down for the season. He underwent surgery this offseason that will reportedly keep him out until June.

However, the Dodgers were willing to bet on his recovery again, hopeful that the 11-year veteran will add some depth to their staff later this season.

Though he was a starter throughout his time with the Royals, his role with the Dodgers remains unclear, with the possibility the team could utilize him in a multi-inning role out of the bullpen.

Originally drafted by the Royals in the third round in 2007, the Lompoc native has a career 3.95 ERA.

Before getting hurt in 2021, Duffy was having one of his best seasons, posting a 2.51 ERA in 13 outings.

He throws a low-to-mid 90s mph fastball, a slider, a changeup, a sinker and a curveball.

This offseason was his first as a free agent, coming at the end of a five-year, $65-million contract he signed with the Royals in 2017.

This story originally appeared in Los Angeles Times.