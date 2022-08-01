Dodgers overtake Yankees for No. 1 spot as calendar turns to August

With Major League Baseball’s 2022 trade deadline on Tuesday at 6 p.m. ET, teams are jockeying to make deals for the stretch run.

The Los Angeles Dodgers have gone 7-3 since the All-Star break to move ahead of the New York Yankees for the top ranking in USA TODAY Sports’ MLB power rankings.

The Yankees, 5-5 since the break, lost both games against the Mets early in the week but bounced back to take three of four from the Kansas City Royals. Leading the American League East by 11 ½ games, the Yankees have a tough week ahead with series against the Seattle Mariners and St. Louis Cardinals.

Here’s how USA TODAY Sports’ eight-person panel voted this week:

Max Muncy, Gavin Lux, Cody Bellinger and Mookie Betts in the Dodgers’ dugout.

Rank (movement from last week)

1. Los Angeles Dodgers (+1)

2. New York Yankees (-1)

3. Houston Astros (–)

4. New York Mets (–)

5. Atlanta Braves (–)

6. Toronto Blue Jays (+1)

Matt Chapman in July: .325 average, 9 HR, 22 RBI, 1.095 OPS.

7. San Diego Padres (-1)

8. Milwaukee Brewers (–)

9. Seattle Mariners (+2)

10. Philadelphia Phillies (+4)

11. Tampa Bay Rays (-2)

12. Minnesota Twins (-2)

13. St. Louis Cardinals (-1)

Hosting the Cubs for three before a weekend set against the Yankees at Busch Stadium.

14. Cleveland Guardians (-1)

15. Baltimore Orioles (+2)

16. Chicago White Sox (+2)

First baseman Jose Abreu hit .350 (36-for-103) in July.

17. San Francisco Giants (-2)

18. Boston Red Sox (-2)

19. Miami Marlins (–)

20. Texas Rangers (–)

21. Arizona Diamondbacks (+1)

22. Colorado Rockies (-1)

23. Los Angeles Angels (+1)

24. Detroit Tigers (+2)

25. Chicago Cubs (–)

26. Cincinnati Reds (+1)

27. Pittsburgh Pirates (-4)

28. Kansas City Royals (–)

29. Oakland Athletics (–)

30. Washington Nationals (–)

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: MLB power rankings: Dodgers overtake Yankees before trade deadline