Dodgers, Mariners start 1-0; Angels, Padres disappoint

MLB Opening Day began with an exciting start and wasn’t finished there. With the early window wrapped up, 10 more teams were looking to start the 2023 regular season with a victory.

Those undefeated teams to begin the season no longer include the Houston Astros, who saw the start of their World Series title defense upended by the Chicago White Sox. The Sox surprised the Astros by scoring two runs in the ninth inning to steal a 3-2 Opening Day victory.

The night slate Thursday featured the 2023 debut of Los Angeles Angels two-way phenom Shohei Ohtani. Fresh off an incredible performance in the World Baseball Classic, Ohtani is in the final year of his contract with the Angels and could be in line for the biggest deal in MLB history with another excellent performance this year.

On Opening Day, he recorded six clean innings, giving up zero runs and only two hits while striking out 10, but the Angels’ offense failed to provide run support, falling 2-1 to the Athletics.

Elsewhere, the Mariners topped the Guardians 3-0 to begin the season 1-0, the Dodgers cruised to an 8-2 win against the Diamondbacks, and the Rockies surprised the Padres by a score of 7-2.

Follow along with Yahoo Sports for the latest news, updates and scores from the late slate of games on Opening Day.