Dodgers making a ‘strong push’ to sign former MVP

MLB free agency is once again heating up now that the lockout has come to an end. Here is the latest on potential Yankees target Freddie Freeman…
March 11, 8:15 p.m.
Freeman is the biggest name left on the free agent market, and a West Coast team appears to be hot in their pursuit of the former MVP.
According to Jon Morosi of MLB Network, the Los Angeles Dodgers are making a ‘strong push’ to sign Freeman, offering him a multi-year deal.
A five-time All-Star, three-time Silver Slugger winner and the 2020 NL MVP, Freeman has a career slash line of .295/.384/.509 with 271 homers and 941 RBI in 12 seasons with the Atlanta Braves.
The Yankees are believed to be a potential suitor for Freeman, while there were also reports that the Mets checked in on him prior to the lockout starting back at the beginning of December.