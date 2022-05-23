Dodgers can’t shake Padres in NL West race, but Giants falling behind

The Los Angeles Dodgers (27-13) have a half-game lead over the San Diego Padres (27-14) in the National League West entering Monday, while the reigning champion San Francisco Giants (22-18) have lost six of eight to fall back into third place.

After getting swept at home against the Padres over the weekend, the Giants host the NL East-leading New York Mets for three games starting Monday night. Those Padres have won six of seven and begin the week with a series against the Milwaukee Brewers, who have a three-game lead in the NL Central.

San Francisco only plays the Dodgers and Padres three more times each before the All-Star break.

In this week’s USA TODAY Sports MLB power rankings, the top six stayed the same – with the New York Yankees at No. 1 – while the Tampa Bay Rays jumped two spots to No. 7.

Here’s how our eight-person panel voted this week:

1. New York Yankees (–)

2. Los Angeles Dodgers (–)

3. Houston Astros (–)

4. New York Mets (–)

5. Milwaukee Brewers (–)

6. San Diego Padres (–)

7. Tampa Bay Rays (+2)

8. Los Angeles Angels (-1)

9. Minnesota Twins (+1)

10. San Francisco Giants (-2)

11. St. Louis Cardinals (–)

12. Toronto Blue Jays (–)

13. Chicago White Sox (–)

14. Atlanta Braves (+1)

15. Arizona Diamondbacks (+2)

16. Philadelphia Phillies (–)

17. Cleveland Guardians (-3)

18. Boston Red Sox (+3)

19. Colorado Rockies (–)

20. Miami Marlins (–)

21. Seattle Mariners (-3)

22. Texas Rangers (+3)

23. Oakland Athletics

24. Pittsburgh Pirates (–)

25. Baltimore Orioles (-3)

26. Chicago Cubs (–)

27. Kansas City Royals (–)

28. Detroit Tigers (+1)

29. Washington Nationals (-1)

30. Cincinnati Reds (–)

Alexis Diaz, brother of Mets closer Edwin, has a 0.92 ERA in 18 games.

