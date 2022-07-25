Dodgers Ball Girl Perfectly Fields Grounder Hit By Giants Batter. Just One Problem.

Associated Press

Dodgers rally for 7-4 win over Giants, sweep 4 from rivals

Even on the rare occasions this season when Clayton Kershaw isn’t at his best, the Los Angeles Dodgers don’t worry much. Trayce Thompson drove in two runs and thrilled his older brother, Klay, with an RBI double during the decisive rally in the seventh while the Dodgers surged past the Giants 7-4 Sunday for their season-high eighth consecutive victory. Unlikely cleanup hitter Jake Lamb delivered a tiebreaking RBI double during that three-run rally by the NL-leading Dodgers, who have won 15 of 16, 19 of 21 and 24 of 29.