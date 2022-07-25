Dodgers’ ball girl accidentally fields Yermin Mercedes’ double

Dodgers’ ball girl accidentally fields Yermin’s double originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

Yermin Mercedes led off the top of the second inning of the Giants’ game against the Los Angeles Dodgers on Sunday at Dodger Stadium with a double down the left field line, but it wasn’t a normal double.

Mercedes grounded a ball by Dodgers third baseman Max Muncy and was awarded a ground rule double after Kaitlin, the ball girl down the line, inadvertently fielded the ball, believing it was a foul ball.

Kaitlin immediately tossed the ball to a fan and sat back down. A few moments later, she was informed the ball was fair.

The mistake likely didn’t cost Mercedes or the Giants as he probably wouldn’t have been able to make it to third base before left fielder Trayce Thompson would have fielded the ball.

The Giants loaded the bases with two outs but Joey Bart struck out to end the threat.

No harm, no foul for Kaitlin.