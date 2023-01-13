Dodgers avoid arbitration with Julio Urías, Walker Buehler and Will Smith

Dodgers pitcher Julio Urías, working against the San Diego Padres in the 2022 playoffs, will earn $14.25 million in 2023. (Wally Skalij / Los Angeles Times)

The Dodgers agreed to terms Friday with their three biggest arbitration-eligible players, finalizing deals with Julio Urías, Walker Buehler and Will Smith in order to avoid arbitration hearings with each, according to people with knowledge of the situation.

The team also settled with Trayce Thompson, Dustin May, Yency Almonte, Caleb Ferguson and Brusdar Graterol, leaving two arbitration-eligible players remaining — Evan Phillips and Tony Gonsolin.

According to people with knowledge of the situation unauthorized to speak publicly, Urías and the Dodgers settled at $14.25 million for next season; Buehler and the team settled at $8.025 million; Smith settled at $5.25 million; Thompson settled at $1.45 million; Almonte settled at $1.5 million; Ferguson settled at $1.1 million and Graterol settled at $1.225 million.

May settled at $1.675 million, according to his agent Craig Rose of Paragon Sports.

Urías earned the biggest 2023 salary as the Dodgers’ only player entering his final season of arbitration eligibility. The Cy Young Award finalist will now be the team’s fifth-highest-paid player this year, his last before becoming a free agent next winter.

The deals came before Friday’s deadline for clubs and arbitration-eligible players to exchange figures for the next season.

Dodgers catcher Will Smith runs to third after hitting a triple against the Arizona Diamondbacks on Sept. 22 at Dodger Stadium. (Ashley Landis / Associated Press)

Players who don’t come to an agreement with their team by Friday could head to an arbitration hearing next month to determine their 2023 salary, though deals to avoid such hearings can be struck before then.

Since 2007, the Dodgers have only had arbitration hearings with two players.

This story originally appeared in Los Angeles Times.