Dodgers acquire former UNCP star River Ryan from Padres

Mar. 29—LOS ANGELES — River Ryan, the former two-way baseball star at The University of North Carolina at Pembroke, was acquired by the Los Angeles Dodgers Monday in a trade with the San Diego Padres. Utility player Matt Beaty, a three-year major-league veteran, was sent to San Diego in the deal.

Ryan was selected by the Padres in the 11th round of last July’s MLB Draft, becoming UNCP’s first draft selection since 2014. He hit .308 with one home run, two RBIs and five runs scored in 39 at-bats last year with the Padres’ rookie-ball team based in Arizona.

Ryan has yet to make a professional appearance on the mound; he was listed as a pitcher in the draft and the Padres told him he would have the opportunity to both play infield and pitch in their organization. San Diego listed him as a pitcher in its press release announcing the trade; Los Angeles listed him as an infielder.

In his final season with UNCP last spring, Ryan hit .349 with nine home runs, 51 RBIs and 55 runs scored, while compiling 4-1 pitching record with a 4.66 ERA, with five saves and 68 strikeouts.

Beaty, who played the outfield and both corner infield spots last season,was traded after he was designated for assignment by the Dodgers last week. He hit .270 with seven home runs, 40 RBIs and 35 runs scored in 120 games for Los Angeles in 2021, and was a member of the Dodgers’ World Series championship team in 2020.