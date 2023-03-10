DOD school sees 1,250% increase in left-leaning books

WASHINGTON – In the six months since a self-described “woke” Pentagon schools administrator‘s racially charged tweets drew national attention and GOP criticism, the number of her far-left children’s books lining the shelves of the elementary, middle and high schools under her authority have increased tenfold.

Kelisa Wing, the Department of Defense Education Activity’s chief diversity, equity and inclusion officer, made headlines in September when Twitter posts with disparaging comments about white people were resurfaced.

“I’m so exhausted at these white folx in these [professional development] sessions this lady actually had the CAUdacity to say black people can be racist too,” Wing wrote in one post from June 2020, using a portmanteau for “Caucasian audacity.”

At the time, about 45 copies of books Wing coauthored – including titles such as “What is White Privilege?” and “What Does it Mean to Defund the Police?” – were available in 11 DOD school libraries, according to a Substack report by OpenTheBooks, a right-leaning nonprofit that tracks government spending.

As of Friday, that number had grown to more than 600 books in 49 DOD schools from Quantico, Va., to Yokosuka, Japan, according to online library databases and the report — an increase of nearly 1,250% since her Twitter scandal broke.





As Wing’s books proliferated in the schools, the Pentagon’s Office of the Under Secretary of Defense for Personnel and Readiness was conducting a review of her divisive social media presence.

“Far-left radical Kelisa Wing is under investigation for her racist and divisive statements, but Biden’s Department of Defense is allowing her to continue to infiltrate the classrooms and minds of our service members’ children,” Rep. Elise Stefanik (R-NY) told The Post.

“Our service members deserve transparency for what their children are learning, not more stonewalling from the Biden Administration.”

Originally slated to take 30 days, the Defense Department has kept mum on whether the review has even concluded.

GOP lawmakers who requested its results in November and again in January have not received a response, according to Stefanik.

“The Biden Administration can no longer hide from parents that they are pushing their radical agenda on our service members’ children, and it is past time for the Department of Defense to release the findings of Kelisa Wing’s divisive and radical ideology she is imposing in our DoDEA schools,” she said.

The Pentagon did not respond Friday to questions from The Post about whether the review had ended or whether Wing remained employed in her position.

Her name does not appear on DODEA’s DEI webpage, but the Air Force Times reported she still held the position when she granted the outlet an interview published Feb. 10.

Wing was hired in 2021 after Biden issued an executive order forcing all federal agencies to create teams focused on "equity," which differs from "equality" in that it caters to historically disadvantaged groups rather than giving all people an equal chance at success.





Kelisa Wing’s disparaging comments on Twitter posts last September have resurfaced. DODEA

The executive order has been opposed by many Republican lawmakers, such as Rep. Tom Tiffany (R-Wis.), who told The Post that the use of Wing’s books in DODEA libraries is “just the latest example of [the] division” sowed under Biden’s equity push.

“Since day one and under the guise of ‘equity,’ the Biden administration has sought to divide Americans along racial lines,” Tiffany said.

“Whether it’s federal agencies or federally funded entities, we must root out race-based discrimination in our federal government.”

Wing’s books mostly appear in elementary and middle schools, though her book, “Historically Black Colleges and Universities,” can be found at Kaiserslautern High School in Germany, for example.

However, her more politically charged titles, such as “What is the Black Lives Matter Movement?” and “Racial Justice in America: Topics for Change,” appear in schools geared to younger grades, according to library databases.

Others found in DODEA middle schools include “Jim Crow and Policing”; “What is Anti-Racism?”; “How Can I Be An Ally?” and “Tulsa Race Riots and the Red Summer of 1919.”

Stefanik, who introduced a “Service Member Parents Bill of Rights” bill last year to guarantee that DODEA parents can review school curriculum and the list of books contained in its libraries, denounced Wing’s “radical teachings.”

“I will continue … to support military families and hold the Biden Administration accountable to prioritizing the strength our national defense rather than forcing their woke ideologies on our nation’s military,” she told The Post.