Docuseries About The National Park, With Kevin Costner Narrating And Hosting, To Stream On Fox Nation – The Hamden Journal

Streaming service Fox Nation has signed a deal with Yellowstone star Kevin Costner for a four-part series marking the 150th anniversary of Yellowstone National Park in 2022.

The show, which will be narrated and hosted by Costner, will debut in the fourth quarter of 2022, said Fox Nation president Jason Klarman.

Each one-hour episode will focus on the history and wildlife of Yellowstone National Park. The series was developed by Costner’s Territory Films along with Warm Springs Productions.

Episodes will be released consecutively on the platform throughout its first week of release. Territory Partner Rod Lake will executive produce as well as Marc Pierce for Warm Springs Productions.

Fox Nation launched in 2018. Parent Fox Corp. has not released any subscriber totals or projections for the service. For a base price of $6 a month, it offers 5,000 hours of on-demand programming across a spectrum including conservative opinion programming, lifestyle, and entertainment fare. It has also backed historical documentaries and investigative series tied to Fox News personalities.

“Yellowstone One-Fifty exemplifies the superior creative content that we strive to deliver exclusively to our subscribers,” Klarman said in a press release. “We are thrilled to collaborate with an iconic actor and filmmaker of Kevin Costner’s caliber on this project.”

Yellowstone is Costner’s first regular TV role. His performance on the show earned him a SAG Award nomination for Drama Series Ensemble. He has also won two Academy Awards for producing and directing Dances With Wolves and an Emmy for his role in Hatfields & McCoys.