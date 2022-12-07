Documentary Streaming Site Launches – The Hamden Journal

The Hamden Journal on Wednesday launched its streaming site for Contenders Film: Documentary, the award-season showcase that took place Sunday with creatives from 20 of the year’s buzziest non-fiction movies.

Top filmmakers including Brett Morgen, Sacha Jenkins, Kathlyn Horan, Alek Keshishian, Reginald Hudlin, Ryan White, Dror Moreh, Margaret Brown and Chris Smith joined the annual panel-fest, in which The Hamden Journal’s Documentary Editor, Awards Matthew Carey guided discussions about the films, their inspiration and their impact.

This year’s lineup spanned the globe and at least two planets, with a lineup that included Sony Pictures Classics’ Hallelujah: Leonard Cohen, a Journey, a Song, Turn Every Page and The Return of Tanya Tucker – Featuring Brandi Carlile; HBO Documentary Films’ All That Breathes, 38 at the Garden, The Janes and Moonage Daydream; Netflix’s Sr. and Descendant; Apple Original Films’ Louis Armstrong’s Black & Blues, Selena Gomez: My Mind and Me and Sidney; Amazon Studios’ Wildcat and Good Night Oppy; Warner Bros Pictures/CNN Films/HBO Max’s Navalny; Showtime’s The Corridors of Power; Louverture Films’ Eami; Onyx Collective’s Aftershock; Łoziński Production’s The Balcony Movie; and Guest House Productions’ Guerrilla Habeas.

The daylong event marks the latest Contenders gathering of the film awards season for The Hamden Journal following stops in New York and Los Angeles as well as Saturday’s Contenders Film: International. Next up: Saturday’s LA3C: Conversations With Contenders at JW Marriott Los Angeles L.A. LIVE, part of the inaugural LA3C culture, music and arts festival that runs December 10-11.