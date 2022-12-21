Documentary, International, Shorts, More – The Hamden Journal

It has been apparent in talking to Oscar voters across many branches that the one title that keeps coming up at the top of their lists is Netflix’s All Quiet on the Western Front, which is the German entry for International Feature Film. That it has strength across the board though is borne out with the Oscar shortlists in 10 categories released Wednesday by the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences.

All Quiet was named on five of them — in every category it could have been eligible (Makeup and Hairstyling, Sound, Visual Effects, Music Score, International Film), and is tied with Black Panther: Wakanda Forever to lead the lists.

From director Edward Berger, the German film is the first major theatrical featureof the Erich Maria Remarque World War I classic since Lewis Milestone’s 1930 Best Picture Oscar winner. Based on the buzz I have been getting ever since Netflix began screening it in early fall, it would seem to be a good bet for Academy love in several categories including Best Picture, Director and Adapted Screenplay once nominations for the 95th Academy Awards are announced January 24.

Ryan Coogler’s sequel to his multi-Oscar-nominated 2018 Marvel sensation Black Panther had an impressive showing as well today and looks to be formidable at least in the crafts categories, where it also scored in every possible contest it is eligible (Makeup and Hairstyling, Sound, Visual Effects, Music Score and Rhianna’s song “Lift Me Up”).

Closely behind in number of mentions is James Cameron’s Avatar: The Way of Water, which looks poised to repeat the multiple nominations his 2009 Avatar got. It is on four lists tpday for Music Score, Song — “Nothing Is Lost (You Give Me Strength)” — Sound and Visual Effects.

Babylon, The Batman, Everything Everywhere All at Once, Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio, and Top Gun: Maverick are mentioned on three lists apiece. (See all 10 shortlists below.)

These shortlists are hotly anticipated to see which way the winds might be blowing Oscar-wise, and there aren’t a whole lot of surprises overall today. (My colleagues Matt Carey and Nancy Tartaglione will analyze and break down the Documentary and International Film categories, respectively, later today.) I was surprised and disappointed at the omission of Amazon and Amblin’s wonderful Good Night Oppy, which was AWOL among the 15 semifinalists for Documentary Feature. Stalwarts Italy and Spain missed out in the International Film category among the 15 finalists there, but the list is mostly the best-known contenders since the Cannes Film Festival set the table in May.

The Original Song category with the likes of Rhianna, Lady Gaga, Selena Gomez, Taylor Swift and other well-known pop stars seems headed for a final five that will be a collision of current musical giants, but never, never count out Diane Warren, the recipient of an Honorary Oscar last month and now advancing to a possible 14th nomination in the category with “Applause,” from the little-seen docu Tell It Like a Woman.

Voting for nominations begins January 12 with ballots due in by January 17. Nominations will be revealed in a return to a live presentation, with the 95th Oscars to be held at the Dolby Theater on March 12, 2023, airing again on ABC.

Here is a complete list of the 10 shortlisted categories, with titles in alphabetical order:

DOCUMENTARY FEATURE FILM

Fifteen films will advance in the Documentary Feature Film category for the 95th Academy Awards. One hundred forty-four films were eligible in the category. Members of the Documentary Branch vote to determine the shortlist and the nominees.

“All That Breathes”

“All the Beauty and the Bloodshed”

“Bad Axe”

“Children of the Mist”

“Descendant”

“Fire of Love”

“Hallelujah: Leonard Cohen, a Journey, a Song”

“Hidden Letters”

“A House Made of Splinters”

“The Janes”

“Last Flight Home”

“Moonage Daydream”

“Navalny”

“Retrograde”

“The Territory”

DOCUMENTARY SHORT FILM

Fifteen films will advance in the Documentary Short Film category for the 95th Academy Awards. Ninety-eight films qualified in the category. Members of the Documentary Branch vote to determine the shortlist and the nominees.

“American Justice on Trial: People v. Newton”

“Anastasia”

“Angola Do You Hear Us? Voices from a Plantation Prison”

“As Far as They Can Run”

“The Elephant Whisperers”

“The Flagmakers”

“Happiness Is £4 Million”

“Haulout”

“Holding Moses”

“How Do You Measure a Year?”

“The Martha Mitchell Effect”

“Nuisance Bear”

“Shut Up and Paint”

“Stranger at the Gate”

“38 at the Garden”

INTERNATIONAL FEATURE FILM

Fifteen films will advance to the next round of voting in the International Feature Film category for the 95th Academy Awards. Films from 92 countries and regions were eligible in the category. Academy members from all branches were invited to participate in the preliminary round of voting and must have met a minimum viewing requirement to be eligible to vote in the category. In the nominations round, Academy members from all branches are invited to opt in to participate and must view all 15 shortlisted films to vote.

Argentina, “Argentina, 1985”

Austria, “Corsage”

Belgium, “Close”

Cambodia, “Return to Seoul”

Denmark, “Holy Spider”

France, “Saint Omer”

Germany, “All Quiet on the Western Front”

India, “Last Film Show”

Ireland, “The Quiet Girl”

Mexico, “Bardo, False Chronicle of a Handful of Truths”

Morocco, “The Blue Caftan”

Pakistan, “Joyland”

Poland, “EO”

South Korea, “Decision to Leave”

Sweden, “Cairo Conspiracy”

MAKEUP AND HAIRSTYLING

Ten films will advance in the Makeup and Hairstyling category for the 95th Academy Awards. All members of the Academy’s Makeup Artists and Hairstylists Branch will be invited to view excerpts and interviews with the artists from each of the shortlisted films on Sunday, January 15, 2023. Branch members will vote to nominate five films for final Oscar consideration.

“All Quiet on the Western Front”

“Amsterdam”

“Babylon”

“The Batman”

“Black Panther: Wakanda Forever”

“Blonde”

“Crimes of the Future”

“Elvis”

“Emancipation”

“The Whale”

MUSIC (ORIGINAL SCORE)

Fifteen scores will advance in the Original Score category for the 95th Academy Awards. One hundred forty-seven scores were eligible in the category. Members of the Music Branch vote to determine the shortlist and the nominees.

“All Quiet on the Western Front”

“Avatar: The Way of Water”

“Babylon”

“The Banshees of Inisherin”

“Black Panther: Wakanda Forever”

“Devotion”

“Don’t Worry Darling”

“Everything Everywhere All at Once”

“The Fabelmans”

“Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery”

“Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio”

“Nope”

“She Said”

“The Woman King”

“Women Talking”

MUSIC (ORIGINAL SONG)

Fifteen songs will advance in the Original Song category for the 95th Academy Awards. Eighty-one songs were eligible in the category. Members of the Music Branch vote to determine the shortlist and the nominees.

“Time” from “Amsterdam”

“Nothing Is Lost (You Give Me Strength)” from “Avatar: The Way of Water”

“Lift Me Up” from “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever”

“This Is A Life” from “Everything Everywhere All at Once”

“Ciao Papa” from “Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio”

“Til You’re Home” from “A Man Called Otto”

“Naatu Naatu” from “RRR”

“My Mind & Me” from “Selena Gomez: My Mind & Me”

“Good Afternoon” from “Spirited”

“Applause” from “Tell It like a Woman”

“Stand Up” from “Till”

“Hold My Hand” from “Top Gun: Maverick”

“Dust & Ash” from “The Voice of Dust and Ash”

“Carolina” from “Where the Crawdads Sing”

“New Body Rhumba” from “White Noise”

ANIMATED SHORT FILM

Fifteen films will advance in the Animated Short Film category for the 95th Academy Awards. Eighty-one films qualified in the category. Members of the Short Films and Feature Animation Branch vote to determine the shortlist and the nominees.

“Black Slide”

“The Boy, the Mole, the Fox and the Horse”

“The Debutante”

“The Flying Sailor”

“The Garbage Man”

“Ice Merchants”

“It’s Nice in Here”

“More than I Want to Remember”

“My Year of Dicks”

“New Moon”

“An Ostrich Told Me the World Is Fake and I Think I Believe It”

“Passenger”

“Save Ralph”

“Sierra”

“Steakhouse”

LIVE ACTION SHORT FILM

Fifteen films will advance in the Live Action Short Film category for the 95th Academy Awards. Two hundred films qualified in the category. Members of the Short Films and Feature Animation, Directors, Producers and Writers Branches vote to determine the shortlist and the nominees.

“All in Favor”

“Almost Home”

“An Irish Goodbye”

“Ivalu”

“Le Pupille”

“The Lone Wolf”

“Nakam”

“Night Ride”

“Plastic Killer”

“The Red Suitcase”

“The Right Words”

“Sideral”

“The Treatment”

“Tula”

“Warsha”

SOUND

Ten films will advance in the Sound category for the 95th Academy Awards. All eligible members of the Sound Branch vote to determine the shortlist and the nominees. Academy members will be invited to view excerpts from each of the shortlisted films beginning Thursday, January 12, 2023, in the San Francisco Bay area, followed by New York, London and Los Angeles. Branch members will vote to nominate five films for final Oscar consideration.

“All Quiet on the Western Front”

“Avatar: The Way of Water”

“Babylon”

“The Batman”

“Black Panther: Wakanda Forever”

“Elvis”

“Everything Everywhere All at Once”

“Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio”

“Moonage Daydream”

“Top Gun: Maverick”

VISUAL EFFECTS

Ten films remain in the running in the Visual Effects category for the 95th Academy Awards. The Visual Effects Branch Executive Committee determined the shortlist. All members of the Visual Effects Branch will be invited to view excerpts and interviews with the artists from each of the shortlisted films on Saturday, January 14, 2023. Branch members will vote to nominate five films for final Oscar consideration.

“All Quiet on the Western Front”

“Avatar: The Way of Water”

“The Batman”

“Black Panther: Wakanda Forever”

“Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness”

“Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore”

“Jurassic World Dominion”

“Nope”

“Thirteen Lives”

“Top Gun: Maverick”