DOCU Stock Pops as DocuSign Earnings Fall But Top Estimates Amid Lowered Expectations

The San Francisco-based software maker said DocuSign earnings for its fiscal second quarter came in at 44 cents a share, down 6% from a year earlier, but ahead of estimates for 42 cents.

In addition, the maker of electronic signature software said revenue rose 22% to $622.2 million. Analysts had predicted revenue of $602 million. A year earlier, DocuSign earnings were 47 cents a share on sales of $512 million.

Billings, a sales growth metric, rose 9% to $647.7 million vs. estimates of $601.8 million.

DOCU stock popped 18.3% to 68.56 in extended trading on the stock market today.

DOCU Stock: More In-Person Meetings Hit Business

For the current quarter ending in October, DocuSign forecast revenue of $626 million at the midpoint of its outlook and billings of $589 million. Analysts had predicted third-quarter revenue of $625 million and billings of $593.4 million.

Demand for DocuSign products surged during the early part of the coronavirus outbreak, but many businesses are resuming in-person meetings. In addition to accommodating electronic signatures, the company’s software also automates the filing of contracts over the internet.

DocuSign has a search underway for a new chief executive. Board Chair Mary Wilderotter was named interim CEO on June 21.

“We enter this next phase with a clear set of vital few deliverables for our people initiatives and product roadmap, while driving sustainable and profitable growth at scale,” Wilderotter said in the earnings release.

Thus far in 2022, DOCU stock had retreated 63% heading into the earnings report. DocuSign holds a Relative Strength Rating of only 5 out of a best-possible 99, according to IBD Stock Checkup.

