Doctors transplant pig heart into a patient

The Daily Beast

Maryland Man Receives Pig Heart Transplant in Medical First

University of Maryland School of Medicine/ReutersThe first-ever successful transplant of a porcine heart into a human’s chest cavity took place last week in a Maryland hospital. Three days after the grueling seven-hour operation, the patient, David Bennett Sr., is reportedly as happy as a pig in mud.“It’s working and it looks normal,” Dr. Bartley Griffith, who performed the operation, told The New York Times. “We are thrilled, but we don’t know what tomorrow will bring us. This has never been do