Doctor Yue Yu accused of poisoning husband ordered to stay away from kids

A Southern California doctor accused of poisoning her husband by spiking his lemonade with Drano was ordered by a judge Thursday to stay away from her two children.

Dermatologist Yue “Emily” Yu, 45 of Irvine — who was allegedly caught on camera dosing Jack Chen, 53 — wore a black skirt and a stoic facial expression during the divorce court hearing in Orange County, according to footage from Inside Edition.

Chen, who filed for divorce earlier this month, had requested a restraining order to keep his wife away from their 7-and-8 year old kids.

Yue “Emily” Yu, the California dermatologist who allegedly poisoned her husband Jack Chen with Drano, at divorce court in Orange County. Inside Edition

Yu was ordered by a judge to stay away from her two children. Inside Edition

After the hearing, Yu’s lawyer claimed Chen made up the poisoning story in an attempt to get custody of their children.

“We believe, once again, that this was a set up,” Wohl told reporters. “She did not use [the Drano] to poison her husband.”

Wohl has previously said hidden camera footage actually shows Yu using the substance to unclog a drain in the kitchen of the couple’s $2.5 million home.

Yu’s lawyer claimed she was “set up” and didn’t put Drano in her husband’s lemonade. Inside Edition

Yu was arrested for allegedly poisoning Chen. Irvine Police Department/Mega

But Chen’s lawyer, Steven Hittelman, said Thursday that his client suffered “swelling in his esophagus” and “stomach ulcers” after drinking the allegedly Drano-spiked hot lemonade.

Chen, a radiologist, says he’d been suffering from an unexplained illness for weeks when he became suspicious and decided to set up a “nanny cam” in their kitchen.

Footage presented to the court and obtained by The Post shows Yu holding a large red plastic bottle and pouring its contents into an object in early July.

Nanny camera footage that Chen claimed proves Yu poured Drano into his drink. Photos courtesy of Steven G. Hittelman of the Hittelman Family Law Group.

Yu was arrested on suspicion of poisoning her husband on Aug. 4, and Chen filed for a divorce the next day.

Prosecutors were reviewing the allegations to determine whether to press charges, an Orange County District Attorney’s Office spokeswoman said at the time.