‘Doctor Who’ Script Editor & ‘Champion’ EP Join BBC Drama Team – The Hamden Journal

BBC Drama Director Lindsay Salt has assembled her commissioning team with a triple hire including the EP on Candice Carty-Williams’ Champion and a former Doctor Who script editor.

Danielle Scott-Haughton and Nick Lambon join as BBC Drama Commissioning Editors, while Sami El-Hadi becomes Head of Development, joining from Ackley Bridge producer The Forge.

The trio join a new-look team that has been hit by a raft of exits over the past few months since Drama Director Piers Wenger left to join A24, including Ben Irving, who moved to Fifth Season, Manda Levin, Tom Lazenby and Tommy Bulfin.

Levin is freelancing with the Netflix drama commissioning team and Lazenby has joined Wenger at A24.

Scott-Haughton joins the BBC from Balloon Entertainment, where she has most recently been EP on Champion, the BBC and Netflix’s upcoming musical drama series from Queenie author Carty-Williams.

Lambon is a freelance script editor whose past credits include Doctor Who and DCI Banks, while he was also AP on series one of Sanditon. He will lead on commissions from Northern Ireland.

El-Hadi, who used to work for Working Title, counts We Are Lady Parts and Everything I Know About Love as credits.

“It’s a real honour to announce the appointments of Danielle, Nick and Sami, who I know will be fantastic additions to the BBC Drama team,” said Salt.

Scott-Haughton and El-Hadi have recently started, while Lambon will join the BBC in the coming months.