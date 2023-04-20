‘Doctor Who’ Goes Back to the ’60s in New Look at Ncuti Gatwa, Millie Gibson

The BBC has unveiled a new look at “Doctor Who” stars Ncuti Gatwa and Millie Gibson.

Gatwa, who’s playing the 15th Doctor, and Gibson’s Ruby Sunday are clad head to toe in ‘60s garb in a series of new photos revealed Thursday. The broadcaster is keeping mum on any additional details about the shoot, other than the fact that filming is now underway on the “Doctor Who” special that features the pair.

The BBC revealed the official first images of its new Doctor and Ruby in December. The first look photographs included a solo shot of Gatwa in a cozy orange sweater and patterned coat, as well as a duo shot with him and his companion Ruby Sunday.

“Doctor Who” returns in November with three special episodes to coincide with the 60th anniversary with David Tennant as the Fourteenth Doctor.

Tennant will be joined by his “Who” co-star Catherine Tate, reprising her role as companion Donna Noble. “Heartstopper” actor Yasmin Finney is also among the cast, as is Neil Patrick Harris in an undisclosed role.

“If you thought the appearance of David Tennant was a shock, we’ve got plenty more surprises on the way. The path to Ncuti’s 15th Doctor is laden with mystery, horror, robots, puppets, danger and fun,” showrunner Russell T. Davies said in October. “We’re giving you a year to speculate, and then all hell lets loose.”

Putting aside Tennant’s reprisal though, Gatwa is taking over the role of the Doctor after Jodie Whittaker concluded her run leading the series earlier this year.

One of the strongest institutions of British television, “Doctor Who” first began in 1963. The series follows the adventures of a Time Lord known as The Doctor, an extraterrestrial being with a human appearance.

