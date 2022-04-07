Doctor who died near waterfall was found “partially buried”

A doctor who was found dead near a waterfall Sunday in northern Wisconsin apparently fell to her death when the ground beneath her collapsed, officials said Wednesday.

Iron County Sheriff Paul Samardich said in a news release that Kelsey Musgrove’s body was found “partially buried in a steep clay bank” on the river’s edge at Potato River Falls in Gurney. About 25 agencies assisted with the search, he said.

“While walking along the edge of the embankment, it appears that the ground beneath her collapsed, bringing her down the bank along with clay and rocks,” Samardich said.

Kelsey Musgrove / Credit: University of Wisconsin School of Medicine and Public Health

Musgrove, 30, suffered traumatic injuries and died within minutes after the fall, according to her autopsy.

A cardiothoracic surgery fellow at the University of Wisconsin, Musgrove last had contact with people on March 26, the sheriff previously said. Authorities said they located her car on March 30, but her body was not found until April 3.

Samardich said it appeared that Musgrove had ventured off the trail and observation area to get closer to the river.

Musgrove’s Twitter profile says she was an “aspiring thoracic surgeon” who loved nature and hiking.

when it’s 113 degrees and you drive 3 hrs to find the best water. #immelting #heatwave #PNW Walupt creek falls. Goat rocks wilderness 💚🥰🌲👻 pic.twitter.com/J6piOy2UO5

— Kelsey Musgrove (@KelseyA_M) June 29, 2021

In his news release Wednesday, the sheriff issued a warning to other hikers.

“Clay banks are always unstable and can be undermined in areas not visible from above,” Samardich said. “When hiking, please stay on marked trail and observation areas. If you choose to hike alone, always make sure someone knows your route of travel and when you plan to return.”

