Doctor suing Gwyneth Paltrow became ‘angry person’ after ski crash: witness

The daughter of the doctor suing Gwyneth Paltrow over a 2016 ski accident told the court Thursday that her father became an “angry person” who can barely take care of himself after the actress allegedly rammed into him on the slopes.

Polly Sanderson Grasham, 49, said her dad Terry Sanderson — who claims he suffered a brain injury in the collision — was permanently changed by the incident at Deer Valley Resort in Utah.

After the crash “he couldn’t tell the forest from the trees,” she said.

Sanderson Grasham told the eight jurors and two alternates that before the crash, her dad, now 76 and a retired optometrist, was “fun-loving, very gregarious, definitely an extrovert,” Sanderson said. “He enjoyed people, dancing, outdoor activity.”

After Goop founder Paltrow allegedly crashed into him, he stopped being “engaged with anybody”

The daughter, who shed tears during her testimony, described a moment when Sanderson was visiting her in Idaho and was a shell of a person: “He was sitting in a chair by my window in Idaho and I almost expected drool to be coming out of his mouth,” she told the jury.





Polly Sanderson Grasham told the court her father was radically changed by the skiing accident. Reuters





Terry Sanderson, pictured, is expected to take the stand Thursday afternoon. David Buchan for NY Post





Gwyneth Paltrow countersued and claimed Sanderson caused the accident. David Buchan for NY Post

“He’d taken himself to a remote corner, that was my first real slap in the face that something is terribly wrong.” Once, he screamed “f—- you” repeatedly at her sister, she told.

“I’m so mad and I’m so frustrated,” she said about his current condition.

Sanderson is suing Paltrow for $300,000 in damages, saying she negligently crashed into him and left with a traumatic brain injury. Paltrow countersued for one dollar and said Sanderson was the one who caused the accident

During cross-examination, brass for Paltrow tried to get Sanderson Grasham to say her father had always been irritable and was verbally abusive to his younger sister Jenny, who apparently admitted to such behavior in her deposition.

Jenny Sanderson initially agreed to testify but changed her mind. Her older sister said Jenny has a mental disability, but didn’t specify for or how severe.

Sanderson himself is expected to take the stand late Thursday afternoon.