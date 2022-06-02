‘Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness’ Sets Disney+ Release Date

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Variety may receive an affiliate commission.

After reigning over the box office, “Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness” will hit Disney+ this month.

The Benedict Cumberbatch-led movie arrives on the streamer June 22, just a handful of weeks after its May 6 release. The film debuted to an astonishing $185 million at the box office, marking the 11th highest domestic opening of all time and the biggest launch of 2022.

Now, fans will be able to stream the film from home by subscribing to Disney+ for $8 a month.

In the “Doctor Strange” sequel, Cumberbatch returns as Stephen Strange, alongside Elizabeth Olsen’s Wanda Maximoff, aka the Scarlett Witch ,who received her own spotlight in Disney+’s spinoff series “WandaVision.” Benedict Wong, Rachel McAdams and Chiwetel Ejiofor also reprise their roles, with newcomer Xochitl Gomez introduced in the sequel as the young hero America Chavez. Michael Stuhlbarg and Rachel McAdams round out the cast.

Directed by Sam Raimi, the film picks up after the events of “Spider-Man: No Way Home.” The new entry focuses on the titular neurosurgeon-turned-Avenger as he casts a dangerous spell that propels him into the multiverse and forces him to face off against a mysterious enemy and alternate versions of himself.

Following the success of “Doctor Strange,” Marvel already has a packed slate of new films set to release throughout the summer and fall. Next up: “Thor: Love and Thunder,” set to release July 8, and “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever,” out Nov. 11.

In the meantime, stream the first “Doctor Strange” and other Marvel movies on Disney+ by subscribing below:

