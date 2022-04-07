Doctor Strange In The Multiverse Of Madness reveals another WandaVision connection in new trailer

Benedict Cumberbatch in Doctor Strange In The Multiverse Of Madness

After breaking open the multiverse in Spider-Man: No Way Home, Stephen Strange (Benedict Cumberbatch) appears to be finding out that totally warping reality has its consequences. In this new promotional video for Doctor Strange In The Multiverse Of Madness, the master of the mystic arts is in way over his head–but does he even remember why?

Doctor Strange hasn’t had a solo movie in the Marvel Cinematic Universe since his titular debut in 2016, but the character has popped up in a slew of other projects since then, hinting at the further development of his mind-bending powers. Sorcerer Supreme Wong (Benedict Wong), friend-turned-foe Mordo (Chiwetel Ejiofor), and former co-worker/ex-girlfriend Christine Palmer (Rachel McAdams) all make their returns for the sequel.

Directed by Sam Raimi, Doctor Strange In The Multiverse Of Madness is set to be the first feature film to seriously engage with plot points from the MCU’s Disney+ shows, after Eternals and Spider-Man: No Way Home kept the references to a minimum. In previously unseen footage, Wanda Maximoff, aka the Scarlet Witch, reunites with the twin sons she conjured during the events of WandaVision, though it doesn’t seem to last long–at least for now.

While the MCU’s most famous magic users are teaming up, they’ll have to worry about the zombie versions of themselves, depicted in animated form in an episode of What If…? and seen making their live-action debut here. Another sinister variant of Strange is revealed to be sprouting a literal third eye.

Another video featuring the cast announcing ticket sales offers a better look at new character America Chavez (Xochitl Gomez, The Baby-Sitters Club), whose super-powered punches allow her to jump through different timelines. The movie’s roster of heroes is also set to include a mysterious glowing person and Patrick Stewart as Professor X, probably?

Doctor Strange In The Multiverse Of Madness will be released in theaters on May 6.