Doctor Strange and Wanda Team Up in First ‘Multiverse of Madness’ Trailer

After footage was first shown as the post-credits scene of “Spider-Man: No Way Home,” the official trailer for “Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness” is here.

The next adventure in the Marvel Cinematic Universe sees Doctor Strange and Wanda Maximoff team up as monsters and villains from the multiverse spill over into our world. After the events of “No Way Home,” “Loki” and “WandaVision,” the structural integrity of the multiverse has taken a beating. That could be why an evil, alternate version of Doctor Strange, who originally appeared in the animated Disney Plus series “What If…?,” has crossed over to wreak havoc in the main MCU timeline. A tentacled monster with one giant eye, based on the comic-book villains Shuma-Gorath and Gargantos, also causes some trouble for the heroes.

In addition to Benedict Cumberbatch and Elizabeth Olsen reprising their roles as Doctor Strange and Wanda, other returning stars include Benedict Wong as Wong, Rachel McAdams as Dr. Christine Palmer and Chiwetel Ejiofor as Karl Mordo. Xochitl Gomez will debut as the young hero America Chavez, who has the power to punch holes into different realities, which will surely come in handy.

Sam Raimi took over from original “Doctor Strange” director Scott Derrickson, who stepped down from the film due to creative differences. Raimi is already known in the superhero world for directing the Tobey Maguire “Spider-Man” trilogy for Sony in the 2000s. “Loki” writer Michael Waldron and Jade Halley Bartlett wrote the script.

After being delayed a full year, “Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness” is coming to theaters on May 6, 2022. Watch the trailer below.

