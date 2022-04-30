‘Doctor Strange 2’ On Horizon, But Weekend Quiet With ‘Bad Guys’ – The Hamden Journal

Refresh for chart and more analysis After all the hallelujahs about the return of theatrical at CinemaCon this past week, the major studios skipped out on programming any new wide releases this weekend. All of this is resulting in a marketplace which is seeing an estimated $64M in total ticket sales, down 33% from last weekend. Ugh.

D

Disney



If it feels like a desert at the multiplex, getting ready for the monsoon starting Thursday night with Disney/Marvel’s Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness on Friday which is expected to rain down anywhere from $150M-$200M. Tracking sees it at $150M at least; it wouldn’t be shocking if the pic gets to $200M, but Disney doesn’t want to get over its skis. This is all the start of a very rich summer, and after the response of Top Gun: Maverick out of CinemaCon, Tom Cruise has to be in store to see the biggest global and domestic opening of his career, overtaking War of the Worlds ($64.8M, his highest domestic) and The Mummy ($172.3M, the 2x Oscar nominee’s biggest worldwide debut).

As such, this weekend will see Universal/DreamWorks Animation’s The Bad Guys at No. 1 again in weekend 2 with $14.4M, -40% for a ten-day total by tomorrow of $42.7M. With nothing else on the marquee, wouldn’t be surprising after matinees today if this goes higher. And all the other family fare is holding onto their top spots, i.e. Paramount’s Sonic the Hedgehog 2 is eyeing a fourth weekend of $9.7M, -38% for a running total of $159.3M and Warner Bros.’ Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore with an estimated $7.5M in weekend 3, -46%, with a running cume of $78.8M by EOD Sunday.

A24



Continuing to show proof that there’s an appetite for original fare at the box office, is the amazing hold being posted by A24’s Everything Everywhere All at Once which is seeing $5.3m in weekend 6, dipping a great 2% for a running total of $35.2M. This pic is easily headed to $40M+.

“Memory”

Briarcliff Entertainment



Open Road is zigging to the major studio’s zagging, putting out their wide entry of Liam Neeson’s action movie, Memory, from Martin Campbell, which is eyeing $3.1M at 2,555. While I’m sure exhibition is thankful always for new product, what’s upsetting here is that in an improved marketplace, the feature is doing similar business to what other Neeson Open Road pics were doing when NYC and LA were closed, i.e. The Marksman ($3.1M) and Honest Thief ($4.1M). Well, it’s all about home ancillaries and dudes for these Neeson cookie cutter action titles.

