‘Doctor Strange 2’ Fires Up With $36M Previews – The Hamden Journal

Refresh for updates Disney/Marvel’s Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness racked up $36M from previews that began at 3PM. That’s the 2nd best preview during the pandemic after Spider-Man: No Way Home‘s $50M back in December.

That’s the 8th largest preview performance ever, ranking behind Avengers: Infinity War‘s $39M in 2018.

It’s also the fifth highest Thursday night preview ever for IMAX. The Sam Raimi directed movie debuts in 4,534 theaters, making it the 7th widest opening footprint ever.

On Tuesday, Disney had measured $60M in ticket presales for Doctor Strange 2, behind No Way Home‘s $120M.

Critical reviews for Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness have settled at 77% fresh on Rotten Tomatoes, which is lower than the first movie’s 89% Certified fresh, and significantly below the last Marvel movie, Spider-Man: No Way Home which scored 93% certified fresh.