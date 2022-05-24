Doctor outlines likely timetable for Warriors return

Doctor outlines likely timetable for Porter’s return to Dubs originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

Warriors forward Otto Porter Jr. likely won’t play Tuesday night against the Dallas Mavericks in Game 4 of the Western Conference finals.

Porter limped to the locker room in the second quarter of Game 3 on Sunday and was later ruled out for the remainder of the game with left foot soreness. The X-rays on his foot came back negative.

On Monday, Stanford orthopedic surgeon Dr. David Oji assessed Porter’s injury and predicted when the Warriors, who currently hold a three-games-to-none lead in the conference finals, might have him back on the floor.

“Given that they’re up quite a bit [in the series], they don’t need him,” Dr. Oji said. “I suspect they’d probably keep him off and get him healthy for the Finals.”

Game 1 of the 2022 NBA Finals is scheduled for June 2. If Porter sits out Tuesday night and the Warriors beat the Mavericks to officially advance, he would have 11 full days of rest between games.

Dr. Oji said if there’s no structural damage in Porter’s foot and if it’s a minor strain, resting as well as applying ice to the injury should suffice.

Oddly enough, Porter missed Game 6 of the Western Conference semifinals against the Memphis Grizzlies due to right foot soreness. Dr. Oji didn’t rule out the possibility of Porter’s injury against Memphis contributing to his recent issues in the other foot.

“If the other [foot] does get injured, certainly it can stress both sides,” Dr. Oji said. “… It certainly could have contributed to the left foot.”

Porter is averaging 5.5 points, 4.1 rebounds and 2.2 assists in 20.7 minutes per game during the Warriors’ playoff run. His gritty tenacity has been appreciated — and missed — on defense.

Golden State closed out its series against the Grizzlies in Game 6 without Porter on the floor. The Warriors will attempt to do it again Tuesday night, likely with Porter watching from the bench. But you can bet coach Steve Kerr and the Warriors are counting down the days until Porter is able to return.

