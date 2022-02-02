Doc Rivers on Ben Simmons’ situation: ‘It’s all posturing’

“It’s all posturing. That’s why you haven’t heard me – I don’t get involved in all that stuff. I’ll leave that up to the front office and Ben’s camp. I’m staying out of that part. But, listen, some of this stuff I laugh at and I feel bad. I think Ben’s a good kid. I want Ben to do well.”

Source: Tom Moore @ Bucks County Courier-Times

#Sixers story: Doc Rivers on Ben Simmons: ‘There’s nobody that’s been more supportive than me. I have a tape someone sent me of almost an hour of me over and over (praising him)’ https://t.co/AEvTyXJF9g #NBA pic.twitter.com/eyzPBpV9NM – 10:10 PM

Heat lose at Toronto, their 3rd straight L.

Bulls can lead East outright—and improve Billy Donovan’s chances to coach All-Star game—with a victory.

76ers coach Doc Rivers, whose team trails Bulls by 1/2-game and visits Sunday, isn’t eligible because he coached last yr – 9:57 PM

No surprises here: Tyrese Maxey is officially one of 12 sophomore players chosen for the Rising Stars Challenge by NBA assistant coaches.

Maxey’s the first Rising Star selection for the Sixers since Ben Simmons in 2019. – 7:15 PM

Report: Ben Simmons ignored Doc Rivers’ calls and texts, frustrated that 76ers coach didn’t visit anyway nba.nbcsports.com/2022/02/01/rep… – 6:00 PM

Andre Drummond has proven himself to be a solid free agency pickup. Doc Rivers is feeling lucky to have him on the roster. #Sixers sixerswire.usatoday.com/2022/02/01/doc… via @SixersWire – 4:36 PM

Ben Simmons remains at impasse with 76ers, will forfeit $32 million if he sits out full season, per report

cbssports.com/nba/news/ben-s… – 3:15 PM

Exclusive #NBA story on Doc Rivers’ reaction to the latest from the #Sixers’ Ben Simmons: ‘Some of this stuff I laugh at … The people that can’t (handle the truth) probably don’t handle me well. And I don’t lose an ounce of sleep over it’ https://t.co/awaUELQT1V #76ersPreview pic.twitter.com/YJQhpTkA4E – 3:13 PM

It’s February, so screw it, let’s make some trade deadline predictions.

Won’t get traded: Ben Simmons, Jerami Grant, Harrison Barnes, any notable Pacers.

Will get traded: C.J. McCollum (Pelicans), Eric Gordon (Cavs), John Collins (destination unclear), Kenrich Williams (Bulls). – 2:28 PM

The source on the Ben Simmons piece is very clearly Klutch and even they are like look we tried to get Ben to listen and he wouldn’t.

Ignoring all the texts and calls and then being upset someone doesn’t show up is just Ben not getting it. – 2:24 PM

Ben Simmons has been fined $19 million by the 76ers so far this season.

Simmons could lose another $12 million if he refuses to play this year.

➡️ https://t.co/60K9cfgcZN pic.twitter.com/GUhocTJ2hj – 2:01 PM

So Ben Simmons is upset that Doc Rivers didn’t show up unannounced to a gym he worked out at after ignoring several of Doc’s entreaties?

https://t.co/HtxuDuI8We pic.twitter.com/ve0rbyckDC – 12:24 PM

Report: 76ers have fined Ben Simmons more than $19M – and counting nba.nbcsports.com/2022/02/01/rep… – 12:14 PM

Every time people around Ben Simmons try to tell his side of the story, they only end up showing they don’t understand the problem at hand phillyvoice.com/ben-simmons-la… – 12:08 PM

Ben Simmons and the Philadelphia 76ers are stuck in a moment. espn.com/nba/insider/in… – 11:51 AM

Ben Simmons reportedly fined $19 million since season started sportando.basketball/en/ben-simmons… – 11:45 AM

Correct me of I’m wrong, but didn’t Ben Simmons have the second worst +/- in the Raptors series, while Joel Embiid had by far the best?

And Ben’s stat line was nothing to gloat about. – 11:40 AM

Would like to thank Ben Simmons. If not for his thin skin, being incredibly selfish, the Sixers would not know what they have in Tyrese Maxey. – 10:25 AM

There was a controversial non-call on Seth Curry at the end of the 4th which caused Doc Rivers to get a technical foul. He and the team react to what happened in the win at home. #Sixers sixerswire.usatoday.com/2022/01/31/doc… via @SixersWire – 11:34 PM

Doc Rivers on Ja Morant’s unreal finishes: “I kept telling our guys, ‘Don’t overreact. His two points seem like they’re more than two.’ And we talked about that at halftime, like, ‘OK, I know it’s an amazing shot, but I swear to God he only gets two points for them.’” – 10:30 PM

Tyrese Maxey says Doc Rivers reminded the team this morning that the #Grizzlies bullied the #Sixers the last time they played each other. So they were really motivated to get back at them tonight – 10:01 PM

#Sixers coach Doc Rivers: ‘Any win without your best player is important with any team.’ – 9:51 PM

#Sixers coach Doc Rivers: ‘I hate getting a tech there (at the end of regulation).’ – 9:51 PM

Doc Rivers: “Lot of grit. … It’s a good group. The guys like each other.” – 9:50 PM

Doc Rivers on this @Philadelphia 76ers team:

“Guys like each other. They like playing with each other. It’s a good group. They like each other.” – 9:50 PM

Doc Rivers on whether he saw these sort of games coming for Maxey looking at things last offseason: “I don’t know. I know one thing: Tyrese, downhill, against anybody” – 9:50 PM

Doc Rivers on @Tyrese Maxey tonight:

“I know one thing:

Tyrese downhill, against anybody.” – 9:49 PM

#Sixers coach Doc Rivers: ‘We felt good about our chances to get downhill tonight.’ Tyrese Maxey led the way on they department – 9:48 PM

Doc Rivers says this was the best passing game for Tyrese Maxey today. He had 8 assists on the night with his 33 points. #Sixers – 9:46 PM

only Doc Rivers could start an overtime down by a point. – 9:30 PM

Doc Rivers just drew a tech for his reaction to the no-call on Seth Curry to end regulation – 9:22 PM

Doc Rivers is irate over no foul call there on the Seth Curry shot. He’s still yelling at the official. Game is going to overtime tied at 111. #Sixers – 9:20 PM

Doc Rivers isn’t too pleased with Andre Drummond (14 points, 19 rebounds, 5 assists). Talked to him coming off court during timeout. #Sixers – 9:06 PM

5-0 run to start the quarter and Doc Rivers calls timeout just 56 seconds in with the game tied – 8:24 PM

#Sixers coach Doc Rivers on what determined that tonight’s game vs. #Memphis would be a planned rest day for Joel Embiid: “I really don’t get that much involved in it, to be honest with you. They come and present their calendar…. – 6:04 PM

Doc Rivers compared the Grizzlies to the Cincinnati Bengals. That’s becoming a popular comparison. – 5:57 PM

Doc Rivers on Joel Embiid’s Eastern Conference Player of the Week selection:

“Not surprised. He deserves it. Hopefully there’s many more.” – 5:25 PM

#Sixers coach Doc Rivers: The #Grizzlies ‘remind you a little of the #Bengals). They’re brash.’ – 5:24 PM

Doc Rivers said the 2021-22 Grizzlies remind him of the Grit-and-Grind era teams.

“It’s the athletic version of what they had before. A lot of tough guys.” – 5:23 PM

Doc Rivers said the Grizzlies “kind of remind you of the Bengals.” – 5:23 PM

#Sixers coach Doc Rivers: Center Andre Drummond’s penchant for trying risky passes comes from ‘irrational confidence.’ – 5:22 PM

Doc Rivers on resting Joel Embiid today:

“They thought this was the right day with the amount of rest we can get him, so that’s why they did.” – 5:20 PM

#Sixers coach Doc Rivers: ‘(Sports science people) pointed to this game’ for Joel Embiid to rest tonight. Furkan Korkmaz is out. – 5:20 PM

Furkan Korkmaz is out tonight, per Doc Rivers #Sixers – 5:19 PM

Furkan Korkmaz (left knee soreness) is out, Doc Rivers says. – 5:19 PM

Jay Scrubb getting the Doc Rivers x rookie T Mann end of quarter tribute seconds – 1:41 PM

Rivers learned Tuesday from a story by ESPN’s Ramona Shelburne, citing sources close to the Sixers’ embattled Ben Simmons, that Simmons is “frustrated that Rivers didn’t come to see him while he was training in Los Angeles” despite ignoring numerous text messages and calls from Rivers, as well as telling some of his Philadelphia teammates not to fly out to talk to him. “That’s the first time I’ve ever heard that,” Rivers told the Bucks County Courier Times, part of the USA TODAY Network, on Tuesday afternoon. “There’s nobody that’s been more supportive than me. I have a tape someone sent me of almost an hour of me over and over (praising Simmons). You heard me last year every day. -via Bucks County Courier-Times / February 2, 2022

“I always have supported Ben,” Rivers said. “I want him to do well. It’s just the excuses and all that stuff. One of the things I tell all my players is that respect is a two-way street, especially these young guys. You can’t expect to ignore us or not listen and then want us to do something different to you. You have to respect each other to be successful in life.” -via Bucks County Courier-Times / February 2, 2022

“I feel pretty good, and I don’t think we’ve played our best basketball yet. We still got a long way to go. We’re missing guys here and there that could really help us. There’s really no urgency to change anything. I think we got everything we need. We’re gonna keep on going and I’m happy.” -via ESPN / January 15, 2022