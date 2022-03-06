Anatomy of a comeback: James Harden, Sixers explain big rally over Cavs

MIAMI–The Philadelphia 76ers will get set to take on the Miami Heat on the road on Saturday for the second night of a back-to-back and they will have to do so without the services of superstar guard James Harden.

Harden will miss the game on Saturday as the team continues to manage his hamstring injury. Since joining the Sixers, he has averaged 36.5 minutes per night as he has pushed himself a bit after not playing for a bit due to the hamstring with the Brooklyn Nets.

Coach Doc Rivers was not too worried about it as he plainly said there is nothing to really look into for it.

“It’s nothing, really,” said Rivers. “He’s just played a lot of games, he’s been out, and that’s about it really. There’s nothing to read into it.”

The Sixers will have a very tough battle on their hands as they get set to battle a deep and talented Heat team. Without Harden, more pressure will be placed upon Tyrese Maxey to step up and continue his strong play next to Joel Embiid.

