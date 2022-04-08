Doc About Freddy Krueger Actor Wraps Shoot – The Hamden Journal

EXCLUSIVE: Filming has wrapped on documentary Hollywood Dreams & Nightmares: The Robert Englund Story about the life and career of Robert Englund who shot to fame portraying one of Hollywood’s most iconic horror characters: Freddy Krueger.

A classically trained actor and feature director, Englund’s early credits included cult surfing movie Big Wednesday. His career was cemented by his portrayal of supernatural serial killer Krueger in Wes Craven’s fertile Nightmare On Elm Street franchise. More recently the veteran actor scored a key role in the upcoming fourth season of Netflix hit Stranger Things.

Hollywood Dreams & Nightmares: The Robert Englund Story features a center piece interview with American actor Englund, as well as interviews with Lance Henriksen, Eli Roth, Tony Todd, Bill Moseley, Lin Shaye, Heather Langenkamp, Nancy Booth (Englund’s wife of many years) and others.

The long-in-the-works doc is a Cult Screenings UK Ltd Production made in association with Unannounced Films. The film recently wrapped in London following a two year shoot and is now in post-production and targeting a festival launch later this year.

Directed by Gary Smart (producer and writer on Pennywise: The Story Of IT) and written by Neil Morris and Smart, the film is produced by Smart, Christopher Griffiths (RoboDoc: The Story of Robocop), John Campopiano (Pennywise: The Story of IT), Adam Evans (Leviathan: The Story of Hellraiser), Michael Perez (Never Sleep Again! The Elm Street Legacy) and Hank Starrs (Hollywood Bulldogs: The Rise and Falls of the Great British Stuntman) and executive-produced by Laurence Gornall.

Director Smart of Cult Screenings UK commented: “This unique and intimate portrait captures the man behind the glove and gives us a wonderful insight into the world of a classic Hollywood Icon. We are both honored and privileged to have the full support and participation of Robert (Englund) in the making of this documentary. He is absolutely delighted with our tribute to his long and varied career.”