Do you know how to recognize a credit card skimmer? Fresno-area police have these tips

Credit card skimming has been a topic in recent weeks in multiple Fresno County cities, and police say there are ways to protect yourself.

Skimming usually involves a device that a thief places on an ATM or anywhere a customer might use a credit or debit card to pay.

The device steals the card number and other information that can be used to make fraudulent purchases, police say. The thief can use the information themselves or sell it to a third party.

Sgt. Martin Van Overbeek of Fresno’s Financial Crimes Unit said devices can be simple and can store card information or be more complicated.

“Some have the ability to store the info and connect via Bluetooth while parked outside to download the skimmed card info,” he said in an email.

Store owners may not know the card reader on their counter has been compromised, because a team of thieves worked together to distract the employees while someone places the device.

Clovis police say the device is often difficult to see and fits in a card slot or over a machine at a gas station counter. So police recommend gently pulling on the slot and inspecting the payment device to see if anything comes loose, department spokesperson Ty Wood said.

The setup often includes two pieces including a pinhole camera to steal the PIN as the user puts it in, he said. “It’s usually around the top of the keypad,” he said.

Clovis has seen 11 instances of skimmers in the past 10 months, and has eight open investigations, police said.

The ATM at Bank of America at Peach and Shaw avenues has been the target eight of those times. That’s because it is free-standing and does not have employees on site at all times, Clovis Sgt. Jim Koch said.

The Fresno County Sheriff’s Office recommends downloading “skimmer scanner” apps for a smartphone, which can warn users about gas pumps if they have been tampered.

Reedley police said they have received many complaints this year related to fraudulent purchases, and the drive-thru Bank of America ATM on G Street is a common target of skimmers.

If your card has “tap to pay” enabled, Reedley police recommended that method. And, officers said users should report anything that seems suspicious about an ATM.

Here are some tips from law enforcement:

Check for signs of damage or unusual marks on the ATM or debit machine.

Gently pull on the card slot before putting in your card.

Use your hand to cover the keypad when entering your PIN.

When at a gas station, consider paying at the cashier, if possible, instead of at the pump.

Set up account text and email alerts if available to regularly notify you when purchases are made over a certain dollar amount.

Pay with cash when possible, which often also allows you t pay a lower rate.

If you believe a skimmer is on an ATM or machine, contact law enforcement immediately. If the business is open, notify an employee.

Report suspicious activity immediately to law enforcement.

Monitor your checking account to verify you recognize all transactions.

Make a police report when you’re the victim of a crime.

Use mobile payment if they’re an option.

This is a device used to skim credit cards at an ATM in Clovis, according to police.