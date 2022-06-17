Costco Raises Prices While Target Lowers Them

Do Costco’s $4.99 Chickens Come With Too Heavy a Price?

One of Costco Wholesale’s  (COST) – Get Costco Wholesale Corporation Report most popular products is turning into a headache for the warehouse retailer, and it’s one the company doesn’t even make any money on.

The company has kept the price of its popular Kirkland Rotisserie Chicken at $4.99 since 2009.  Costco willingly loses money on the chickens to maintain customer loyalty and draw visits that result in sales of other profitable products.

Now, however, with inflation surging, the company is facing additional cost pressures.  