DNC slashes price for photo op with Kamala Harris by $10K

The cost of everything is going up under the Biden administration — well, maybe except one thing.

The Democratic National Committee has reportedly cut prices for fundraising photo ops with Vice President Kamala Harris — from a whopping $15,000 to $5,000.

The cost of taking a photo with Harris at last month’s DNC’s Women’s Leadership Forum was slated to start at $15,000 before it was eventually postponed due to an apparent lack of ticket sales, Puck reported Tuesday.

Now, the DNC is said to have dropped the price per photo by 60% for the Veep’s upcoming California fundraiser later this month.

The DNC didn’t immediately respond to The Post’s request for comment about the slashed prices.

But gleeful Twitter users immediately seized on Harris’ apparent lack of popularity, saying the VP would have to pay them to pose for a photo.

The Democratic National Committee reportedly cut the price of a photo op fundraiser with Vice President Kamala Harris by $10,000.

A photo with Harris at the DNC’s Women’s Leadership Forum originally cost $15,000. Photo by BRENDAN SMIALOWSKI/AFP via Getty Images

Recent polling show that more than half (52%) of registered voters in the US currently have an unfavorable opinion of the vice president.

Her approval rating had sunk to a dismal 28% last fall, according to a USA Today-Suffolk University poll.