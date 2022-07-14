DNA tests show Ricky Siemens was not driving pickup in fatal Texas crash

The driver of a pickup truck who collided head-on with a van carrying eight college golf teammates and their coach was a 38-year-old man, not his 13-year-old as previously reported, federal investigators said Thursday.

DNA results confirmed that 38-year-old dad Henrich Siemens was behind the wheel of the truck, not his 13-year-old son Ricky, the NTSB said — contradicting previous statements by agency officials.

“In addition to the DNA test results, NTSB postcrash toxicological testing revealed the presence of methamphetamine in the pickup truck driver’s blood,” the agency said in its updated crash report.

Six of the eight teammates, with their coach and the Siemenses all died in the fiery crash on in Andrews County, Texas.