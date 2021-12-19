DMX’s uncle made plea at rapper’s death bed: Report

As DMX lay dying in a Westchester County hospital, his uncle knelt at his bedside and told the unconscious rap icon that he didn’t have to go yet, a new report said.

The unnamed uncle and the rapper’s lifelong friend DJ Superior were at DMX’s bedside in White Plains Hospital on April 9 — the night he died after suffering a drug-related heart attack, according to the report.

“I would’ve been so happy if he got up,” Superior told The Sun in an interview published Saturday, which would’ve been DMX’s 51st birthday. “His uncle was on his knees saying, ‘You don’t gotta go yet.’”

Superior whispered in the rapper’s ear, he told the publication in an interview that revealed new details of the rapper’s last minutes.

“’Rest man. I got you,’” Superior said. “’I got your kids but you got a lot of kids.’ I think he was looking down laughing at that one.”

DMX’s body is carried through Brooklyn in a funeral procession on April 24, 2021. J.C. Rice

In April, a hearse arrives for the funeral of DMX, who died after suffering a drug-related heart attack. Gabriella Bass

The artist, who grew up in Yonkers, was known for high-energy hits like “X Gon’ Give it to Ya,” “Ruff Ryders Anthem” and “Get at Me Dog.” DMX, whose real name is Earl Simmons, had contended with substance abuse issues for many years prior to his death.

A complex legal battle for DMX’s estate have kicked off since his death, with the rapper having allegedly fathered 15 children. The artist, who reportedly has a trove of unreleased recordings, left no will or direction about what will happen with control of his music.