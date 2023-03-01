WATCH: Dmitry Orlov scores first two goals with Bruins originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

Welcome to Boston, Dmitry Orlov.

The Bruins’ newly-acquired defenseman scored his first two goals with the team during Tuesday night’s game in Calgary. Early in the first period, Orlov sniped one past Flames goaltender Dan Vladar on the B’s first shot of the game.

About 10 minutes later, Orlov struck again. This time, the ex-Washington Capital ripped one off the faceoff to put the Bruins up 2-0.

It was Orlov’s fifth career two-goal game.

Orlov has fit in nicely since coming over from Washington with winger Garnet Hathaway in last Thursday’s trade. The 31-year-old had two assists in Monday’s win over the Edmonton Oilers. He notched four points through his first seven periods with Boston.

The Bruins (46-8-5) entered Tuesday night’s game on a seven-game win streak.