Dmitry Medvedev makes missile threat against The Hague

Former Russian President Dmitry Medvedev has threatened a hypersonic missile strike on The Hague if the International Criminal Court arrests warmongering leader Vladimir Putin.

Medvedev, the deputy chairman of the Kremlin’s Security Council, warned that “the consequences for international law will be monstrous” if the “pathetic international organization” makes any missteps.

“Alas, gentlemen, everyone walks under God and rockets,” he wrote in an incendiary Telegram warning for the Netherlands tribunal.

“It is quite possible to imagine the targeted use of a hypersonic Oniks [missile] fired from a Russian warship in the North Sea strikes the court building in The Hague. It can’t be shot down, I’m afraid,” he warned.

“So … look carefully into the sky,” he wrote ominously.





Medvedev warned that action against Putin could have “monstrous” consequences. SPUTNIK/AFP via Getty Images

Medvedev — who was president from 2008 and 2012, between Putin’s second and third terms — widely mocked the court, which issued a warrant for Putin’s arrest Friday, its first connected to the war in Ukraine.

The still-powerful Kremlin official called it a “final collapse of the system of international law.”

“The court is just a miserable international organization, not the population of a NATO country,” he said, saying that means it “will not start a war.”





The warning widely mocked the international tribunal based at The Hague. AP

“They are afraid. And no one will feel sorry for them,” he said.

The ICC said it “does not comment on alleged political statements.”

The warning came as Putin was meeting again on Tuesday with Chinese leader Xi Jinping.





The warning came as Putin meets with Chinese leader Xi Jinping. AP

The Kremlin said the leaders held a “thorough” exchange of views during their first day of talks and had discussed China’s peace plan for Ukraine, without elaborating.