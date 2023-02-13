DL Jonah-Ajonye’s stock is on the rise

Defensive lineman Joseph Jonah-Ajonye has seen his stock really pick up of late, with offers pouring in from all over the country. One of the more recent offers came from the University of Texas after Jonah-Ajonye made his way to Austin for a Longhorns junior day in late January.

“I got the offer two days after the junior day. I came to the junior day and then got the offer on Monday,” Jonah-Ajonye recalled. “Junior day was great. I felt like the highlight of that day was getting to meet some of the players at Texas. I met Bijan Robinson, talked to him for a little bit. I met one of the O-linemen, talked to him about the whole process of moving from high school to college. He said you have to change your mindset because everybody is a four- or five-star guy.”

Jonah-Ajonye followed up the Texas visit with a trip to College Station the following weekend. He picked up an offer from Jimbo Fisher while on that visit and said he liked what he saw at A&M.

“I loved how they treated me like a five star. They treated me like a five star, even though a three star,” Jonah-Ajonye said. “I loved their weight room. I got to talk to Jimbo Fisher. He’s the one who offered me. He’s a super cool guy. His vibe is a lot like coach Sark’s vibe.”