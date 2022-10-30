DK Metcalf, Tyler Lockett both expect to play

The Seahawks appear to be in good shape at wide receiver.

DK Metcalf and Tyler Lockett both expect to play today against the Giants, according to multiple reports.

That’s particularly good news for Metcalf after he was carted off the field with a knee injury a week ago. At the time, there were fears of a very significant injury, but he proved to have no major damage to the knee and looks good to go.

Lockett has hamstring and rib injuries but was able to practice during the week.

The 4-3 Seahawks are 3-point favorites over the 6-1 Giants in this week’s only matchup of two teams with winning records.

