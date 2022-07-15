DJ D Baby dies after July Fourth fall from Houston balcony

A promising Houston DJ has died after plummeting from a high-rise apartment balcony on July Fourth, relatives said.

Darian Lewis, better known as DJ D Baby in Houston, died Wednesday, according to a Facebook post by her mother. She was 23.

“My youngest and only daughter has transitioned,” grieving mom Terri Lewis wrote. “Please pray for the family, my heart is heavy and broken.”

Lewis fell four stories from a 13th-floor balcony onto a pool deck at Camden Downtown Apartments in the early morning hours of July Fourth, KRIV reported.

Lewis’ girlfriend posted on Facebook that she lost her balance while standing on balcony furniture after she had been drinking. Houston police told the station the fatal incident appears to be accidental, although an investigation is ongoing.

“We’re going to trust the system, and we’re going to let them for their job,” Lewis’ father, Darrin Lewis, told the station.

Lewis, whose Instagram account has more than 28,000 followers, had recently performed at shows in Dallas, Miami, New Orleans and other hotspots throughout the country.

“Becoming a DJ was something I talked about throughout my entire time in high school,” she told Voyage Houston magazine in March 2021. “It wasn’t until I graduated that I was gifted almost half of my DJ equipment from my parents.”

Lewis then took on the DJ D Baby moniker while attending Texas Southern University, she said.

“The crazy part about is at the time, I could barely DJ,” Lewis told the outlet. “I saw going to college as a way to reinvent myself and start a new journey. The rest is history in the making.”

Lewis had celebrated her birthday on June 24, just 10 days before her tragic fall, KPRC reported.

Fans of the up-and-coming DJ, meanwhile, had posted messages of encouragement on her Instagram profile.

“We are all praying for you,” one read.

“This is heartbreaking,” another reply on Wednesday read.