Dividend Stocks Don’t Yield Ballast for Your Portfolio. That’s Why You Need Bonds.

Text size







Krittiraj Adchasai/Dreamstime.com





While a growing number of investors are seizing on dividend stocks to build income streams, financial experts warn that stocks that pay high dividends can’t replace bonds in your portfolio.

The purpose of bonds is to provide stability in a portfolio. Treasuries have a negative correlation to stocks during market downturns, notes Michael Finke, a professor of wealth management at the American College of Financial Services. If stocks tumble, their prices tend to increase.