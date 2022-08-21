Divers find body, car in search of missing for Kiely Rodni

Divers searching for missing California teen Kiely Rodni said they have discovered a body and car in the reservoir near where she was last seen more than two weeks ago.
A dive crew found what they believe is the 2013 Honda CRV that Rodni drove to a graduation party near the lake out of Prosser Creek Reservoir Sunday afternoon.
Police could not immediately identify the body.
Rodni was last seen at the park in Truckee, California on Aug. 5. Fellow party-goers had reported that she had been drinking at the party.