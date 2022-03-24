Dive team devastated after equipment stolen while in Atlanta

Associated Press

Judge scolds ex-NBA star Ray Allen for skipping jury duty

Basketball Hall of Famer Ray Allen got scolded by a federal judge and ordered to donate $1,000 to charity for failing to show up at a trial after being selected as a juror. U.S. District Judge Marcia Cooke told Allen, 46, during Wednesday’s hearing that he had disrespected the court by skipping out on jury service. Allen had been selected to serve last week as a juror in a fatal carjacking trial, but did not appear even after Cooke delayed the trial a day so that he could attend the jersey retirement ceremony of former Boston Celtics teammate Kevin Garnett, according to the Miami Herald.