Disturbing video shows zookeeper mauled by brown bear

Distressing footage captures the moment a zookeeper was mauled to death by a brown bear in Uzbekistan — after he forgot to close a security gate.

The employee, identified only by the initials A.G., entered the enclosure at a zoo in Andijan earlier this month to feed the bear, when he neglected to secure a gate separating him and the beast.

Hair-raising video taken from a nearby security camera shows the worker turning around and spotting the dangerous animal coming up behind him.

The zookeeper then quickly tries to scurry out the exit, but the bear pounces on him, the footage shows.

The man is knocked onto the ground and can be seen trying to free himself as the massive beast climbs on top of him.

The brown bear pounces on the man and attacks him before dragging his limp body across the enclosure, the footage shows. East2West

Two other zoo workers eventually step in and used large poles to fight the bear off. East2West

The bear then drags the feeder’s limp body toward the center of the enclosure, continuing its horrifying attack as other zookeepers begin to take notice.

The workers attempt to throw wooden planks and stones at the bear from outside of the enclosure before two of them decide to enter, according to the video.

The footage shows the two brave zookeepers using long poles to fend off the crazed creature.

However, their coworker tragically suffered “severe injuries” and couldn’t be saved.

“The man died from his serious injuries on the spot,” said a police spokesman in the Andijan region.

The man died in the enclosure from “serious injuries.” East2West

The startling attack took place on Jan. 3, though video footage of the incident was only just released.

A forensic medical examination will be completed and a criminal case has been opened by local police to probe safety issues at the zoo.

With Post wires