Disturbance forms over Georgia, making its way to the Gulf

We are keeping an eye on the tropics and are monitoring our next area for potential tropical development over Georgia.

From what is currently a front, low pressure will likely develop and meander over the northern Gulf this week.

Some slow development is possible – the main impact this week looks to be pockets of heavy rain over the northern Gulf Coast.

It is uncertain if development will happen and it’s possible that we could watch this system linger for a week or longer.

Right now, there are no threats to Florida.

The next name on the list is Danielle.

Chief meteorologist Tom Terry

