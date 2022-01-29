DistroTV Español To Premiere Jorge Cano Feature ‘Escandalo Secreto’ – The Hamden Journal

DistroTV, a free ad-supported streaming television platform, is moving into original content with the global debut of a feature film, Escándalo Secreto: En Plena Cuarentena. The comedy feature, directed and written by Jorge Cano, will bow on February 25th.

Translated as Secret Scandal: In Quarantine, the Spanish language film will debut exclusively on DistroTV Español and be available to all DistroTV audiences globally, including 17 countries in Latin America and in the US.

DistroTV



The Jorge Cano-helmed comedy features Danny Trejo, Alejandro Gutierrez, Ninel Conde, Lina Castrillon, Platanito, Nanis Ocha, Armando Hernandez, Lorena Herrera, Reykon, Margarita Reyes, Alexander Ospina, Valentina Lizcano, Nitzia Chama, Ricardo Hill, Isabella Santiago, and Pancho Moler. The story is based on Covid-19 times and set in Bogota, Colombia.

The film premiere is a milestone for the new, free-to-stream DistroTV Español channel bundle. It comes on the heels of DistroTV’s recent expansion of its global distribution footprint, which now includes Latin American audiences.

“We were thrilled to work with such a diverse and talented group of artists on the making of this film, and to have DistroTV exclusively stream the worldwide premiere just makes sense,” said Cano. “DistroTV prides itself on streaming diversified content, content that will suit audiences of all backgrounds and interests. This movie premiere is special, because, to us, it represents the start of a movement — one in which all streaming services take a better hand in helping to profile more creative talent, and to appeal to more viewers in the process.”

Navdeep Saini, cofounder and CEO of DistroScale, parent company of DistroTV, said that debuting the film means ‘bringing exclusive Spanish-language content into our existing territories, we can ensure that this film will be seen all over the world in a time when we all could use a good laugh!”

DistroTV has a 150+ channel content library, including Bloomberg, EuroNews, People TV, Magellan TV and TD Ameritrade network, as well as independent channels like Black Enterprise, Kweli TV, and Desi TV. All are free to stream and ad-supported.