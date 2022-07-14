Disney’s ‘Lilo & Stitch’ Live-Action Remake Hires ‘Marcel the Shell’ Director

Dean Fleischer-Camp, the filmmaker behind A24’s charming indie comedy “Marcel the Shell With Shoes On,” will step in for Jon M. Chu as director of Disney’s live-action “Lilo & Stitch” remake.

Chu was attached to the project in 2020 but his deal was never finalized.

The movie is still in early stages and has yet to officially set a screenwriter or hire any actors to portray Lilo or her older sister Nani. It’s unclear if the movie will debut in theaters or on Disney+, the studio’s subscription streaming service.

Chris Sanders and Dean DeBlois wrote and directed the original movie, which opened in 2002 and grossed $273 million at the global box office. The animated family film centers on 6-year-old Lilo and her teenage sister Nani, who live in Hawaii and adopt an adorable blue extraterrestrial creature nicknamed Stitch. The movie featured the catchy Disney song “Hawaiian Roller Coaster Ride” and introduced to audiences to the concept of ohana, which means family — and as Stitch instills in the group, family means nobody gets left behind or forgotten.

“Lilo & Stitch” has inspired multiple spinoffs, including the direct-to-video sequels “Stitch: The Movie,” “Lilo & Stitch 2: Stitch Has a Glitch” and “Leroy and Stitch.” A TV show called “Lilo & Stitch: The Series” ran on Disney Channel and ABC Kids from 2003 to 2006.

Dan Lin and Jonathan Eirich of Rideback, the company behind Disney’s “Aladdin” remake, are producing the live-action “Lilo & Stitch,” with Rideback exec Ryan Halprin serving as an executive producer.

