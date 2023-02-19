Disneyland Parking Garage Sees Woman Fall To Death, Second Fatality In Two-Month Span – The Hamden Journal

A woman has died after falling on Saturday evening from the Mickey and Friends parking structure at Disneyland in Anaheim, California, authorities said.

Police responded around 6:50 p.m. to a report of an individual who “jumped off or fell” from the structure, police said

An unidentified adult woman was found on the ground and rendered aid until Anaheim Fire and Rescue arrived on the scene. She was taken to a local hospital but pronounced dead.

It is unclear whether she was a park guest.

The seven-story Mickey & Friends Parking Structure was built in 2000. The garage can hold more than 10,000 cars.

In December, a man died on a Saturday night after falling from the multistory parking garage at Disneyland, Anaheim police said.

The incident happened just before 9 p.m., said Sgt. Shane Carringer, a public information officer with the Anaheim police. The man was described as being in his 50s. He fell from the Mickey & Friends Parking Structure at the theme park and was pronounced dead at the scene.

The parking structure, one of the largest in the U.S., has seen several suicide leaps since it opened in 2000.