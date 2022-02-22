Disneyland Announces Return Of Revamped Main Street Electrical Parade – The Hamden Journal

Three of Disneyland’s most popular shows will return to the park this spring, Disney announced today.

The Main Street Electrical Parade and Disneyland Forever fireworks spectacular will return April 22, while Fantasmic! will return to Disneyland on May 28.

The electrical parade made its debut at the Anaheim theme park in 1972, with unique musical arrangements synchronized to each float. Disney parks around the world have presented evolving versions of the iconic parade over the years.

For this year’s 50th anniversary, Disney is introducing a grand finale that celebrates the theme of togetherness in an all-new, seven-segment float stretching 118 feet in length that brings to life more than a dozen Walt Disney Animation Studios and Pixar Animation Studios films.

Guests along each side of the parade route will see different stylized scenes from Encanto, The Jungle Book, Raya and the Last Dragon, Aladdin, Coco, Mulan, Brave, The Princess and the Frog and more. The finale also pays tribute to the parade’s heritage with the return of the Blue Fairy character from Pinocchio and a unique, 19-foot-tall representation of Sleeping Beauty Castle.

We just announced some super exciting news about the nighttime spectaculars returning to @Disneyland, including details around the 50th anniversary of the “Main Street Electrical Parade!” 🎆🌠https://t.co/bFh1gIJUIA pic.twitter.com/rQPVxg54nS — Disneyland Resort (@Disneyland) February 22, 2022

Fantasmic! is celebrating its 30th anniversary. Disney’s longest-running nighttime show, it’s an emotional extravaganza of colorful Disney-animated film images, choreographed to an exciting musical score and highlighted by the 45-foot-tall, fire-breathing Maleficent dragon.

The waters of the Rivers of America come alive as Mickey Mouse dreams he is the Sorcerer’s Apprentice and faces some of Disney’s most dastardly villains, using the power of his imagination to save the day. Along the way, images from Disney films like Fantasia, The Jungle Book and Pirates of the Caribbean come to life with live performers, character appearances, enhanced special effects and pyrotechnics.

Also on April 22, World of Color makes its return to Disney California Adventure Park. World of Color brings animation to life with fountains that create an immense screen of water at California Adventure. Combining music, fire, fog and laser effects with animated sequences, the spectacle immerses audiences in some favorite Disney and Pixar stories. The powerful fountains can send water to heights ranging from 30 feet to 200 feet.

From April 22 to late spring, the Disneyland Forever fireworks show will run Fridays through Sundays, then happen nightly in the summer.

Fantasmic! and World of Color will return to their regular schedules upon reopening.

City News Service contributed to this report.