Disneyland After Dark To Host First-Ever Pride Nite Events – The Hamden Journal

Disneyland’s festive after-hours special events promotion Disneyland After Dark has been set to host its first-ever Pride celebrations, taking place over two evenings during Pride Month in June. Dubbed Disneyland After Dark: Pride Nite, the events will celebrate the LGBTQIA+ community and allies, and will be held on June 13 and 15, officials have announced.

The Pride Nite events will include after-hours park access, themed entertainment, Disney characters, photo opportunities, specialty menu items, merchandise and more.

They will begin with a three-hour pre-party mix-in from 6pm to 9pm, and will be followed by a private party from 9pm to 1am. During that period, guests can ride some popular attractions after regular park hours.

The lineup for the evenings also includes the Pride Nite Cavalcade on Main Street featuring Mickey Mouse, Minnie Mouse, Clarabelle, Donald, Daisy and Goofy in specially designed outfits.

Guests can also join Stitch at the Ohana Dance Party at Tomorrowland Terrace; visit the Pride Nite Dance Club along the Rivers of America; take part in country line dancing at the Golden Horseshoe; snap a photo in front of backdrops with inspirational messages or Disney characters; and check out the Haunted Mansion, Indiana Jones Adventure and Big Thunder Mountain Railroad. Specially crafted snacks for the event include the Chocolate Almond Churro at New Orleans Square, Spiced Beef Potato Loaded Bites at Red Rose Taverne, a Berry Cheesecake Funnel Cake at Stage Door Cafe and a Grapefruit Lemonade Soda at Galactic Grill.

A limited number of Disneyland After Dark: Pride Nite tickets will go on pre-sale for Magic Key holders beginning 9am PT today, and to the general public from 9am PT on April 20.